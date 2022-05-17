Polish Foreign Ministry Says Seeking Funding From EU to Support Ukrainian Refugees

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Poland is seeking funding from the European Union for Ukrainian refugees who have been staying in the country, Polish Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Monday.

According to the UNHCR, over 6 million people have left Ukraine since the start of the Russian special military operation, with more than 3 million arriving in Poland. Some of them go to other countries or return to their homeland, but most remain in Poland for now.

"Poland is calling on European partners, and above all Brussels, the European Commission, to allocate additional funds to support (Ukrainian refugees)," Przydacz told reporters, adding that the vast majority of refugees are women with children, who need support.

The deputy minister noted that not only refugees need support, but also Poles who provide asylum to them.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.