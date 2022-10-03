Polish Foreign Ministry Says Summoned Russian Ambassador Over Accession of New Regions

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev is summoned to the Polish foreign ministry over the accession of new regions to Russia, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Monday.

"Relations with Russia are practically frozen today, there are no diplomatic contacts, except for meetings when I or the minister summon ambassador Andreev. Such a meeting will take place today at 11:00 (09:00 GMT) ... in connection with Russia's actions last week," Przydacz told the TVN24 broadcaster.