UrduPoint.com

Polish Foreign Ministry Says Summoned Russian Ambassador Over Accession Of New Regions

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Polish Foreign Ministry Says Summoned Russian Ambassador Over Accession of New Regions

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev is summoned to the Polish foreign ministry over the accession of new regions to Russia, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Monday.

"Relations with Russia are practically frozen today, there are no diplomatic contacts, except for meetings when I or the minister summon ambassador Andreev. Such a meeting will take place today at 11:00 (09:00 GMT) ... in connection with Russia's actions last week," Przydacz told the TVN24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia Poland

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd October 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

1 day ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

1 day ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.