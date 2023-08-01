The Polish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it had summoned the Ukrainian Ambassador in connection with the "statements made by the Ukrainian authorities"

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The Polish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it had summoned the Ukrainian Ambassador in connection with the "statements made by the Ukrainian authorities."

