Polish Foreign Ministry Says Zelenskyy Might Visit Warsaw Soon

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on Tuesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Warsaw could take place soon, declining to provide further details about the trip, citing security concerns.

"I think it (Zelenskyy's visit) will happen soon, but let's not hurry," Jablonski told the Polish radio Wnet.

The deputy foreign minister noted that preparations for the visit would take place in a covert manner.

"We will certainly not announce this visit, as we usually do... for security reasons," Jablonski said.

The diplomat noted that there is currently a very intense discussion about Ukraine's future and its reconstruction after the end of the special military operation.

"A certain system is being created, on the basis of which this mechanism will function, which is sometimes called the 'Marshall Plan' for Ukraine," Jablonski added.

At the same time, Jablonski noted that Polish business was ready to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine. The diplomat added that several hundred companies have already applied on a newly created joint platform, for information exchange regarding this issue. Work also continues on a Polish-Ukrainian agreement, which "will introduce bilateral privileges ... so that Polish companies and citizens have privileges in Ukraine," according to the deputy minister.