Polish Foreign Ministry Summons Belarus' Diplomat to Discuss Border Migration Crisis

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Belarus' interim charge d'affaires in Poland, Alexander Chesnovsky, was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry on Thursday in connection with the border migration crisis, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Lukasz Yasina, said.

"Belarusian Charge d'Affaires in Poland Alexander Chesnovsky was summoned to the foreign ministry today," Yasina told reporters.

The spokesman explained that "the conversation touched upon the constantly deteriorating situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, the threats and risks posed by the actions of the Belarusian state and the situation when Belarus did not allow the passage of a humanitarian convoy sent by the Polish state."