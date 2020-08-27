Polish Foreign Ministry Summons Belarusian Ambassador Over Controversial Statements

The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned Belarusian ambassador to the country because of the Belarusian authorities' statements about Warsaw's desire to annex Grodno Region, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned Belarusian ambassador to the country because of the Belarusian authorities' statements about Warsaw's desire to annex Grodno Region, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Thursday.

"In connection with the repeated groundless accusations by the Belarusian authorities against Poland, the Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus has been summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry today at 15:00 [13:00 GMT]," Przydacz wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he was confident that Poland had a plan to annex Grodno Region. The Polish presidential office noted that the country was not going to lay claim to the Belarusian territories and violate its territorial integrity.