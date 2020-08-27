UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Foreign Ministry Summons Belarusian Ambassador Over Controversial Statements

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:42 PM

Polish Foreign Ministry Summons Belarusian Ambassador Over Controversial Statements

The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned Belarusian ambassador to the country because of the Belarusian authorities' statements about Warsaw's desire to annex Grodno Region, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned Belarusian ambassador to the country because of the Belarusian authorities' statements about Warsaw's desire to annex Grodno Region, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Thursday.

"In connection with the repeated groundless accusations by the Belarusian authorities against Poland, the Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus has been summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry today at 15:00 [13:00 GMT]," Przydacz wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he was confident that Poland had a plan to annex Grodno Region. The Polish presidential office noted that the country was not going to lay claim to the Belarusian territories and violate its territorial integrity.

Related Topics

Twitter Warsaw Belarus Poland

Recent Stories

NHA to become self-sufficient through austerity,tr ..

1 minute ago

Sheikha Fatima praises contribution of Emirati wom ..

58 minutes ago

Man Arrested in UK Over War Crimes Allegedly Commi ..

1 minute ago

President directs Pakistan Post to appoint disable ..

1 minute ago

Three killed, six injured in road mishap

1 minute ago

Russian Transport Minister Declares Tavrida Highwa ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.