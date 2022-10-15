UrduPoint.com

Polish Foreign Ministry Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Criticism Of Students' Safety

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2022 | 05:00 AM

Polish Foreign Ministry Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Criticism of Students' Safety

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Israeli Ambassador to Poland Yacov Livne has been summoned by the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs over his statements regarding the security of Israeli student delegations in Poland.

Poland and Israel are in disagreement over the safety of Israeli student groups visiting Holocaust memorial sites in Poland. Israel insists that its armed guards should accompany the students on the trips, while Warsaw maintains that it is not necessary.

On Thursday, Israeli Ambassador to Poland Yacov Livne said during a commemoration of an uprising at Nazi extermination camp Sobibor that it was no longer possible for Israeli students to visit such memorials due to the decisions made by the Polish foreign ministry.

"I regret that Ambassador @YacovLivne has chosen to communicate with @MSZ_RP (Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs) through the media and public speeches - in addition misleading the public as to why the trips are not taking place," Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on social media on Friday, commenting on Livne's remarks.

Jablonski added that, "to clarify the situation, he (Livne) will be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday."

The Polish deputy foreign minister emphasized that his country was ready to welcome Israeli student groups, but without armed protection.

In the summer of 2021, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a controversial law affecting, among other things, the restitution rights of Jewish people, who suffered during World War II. In August, then-Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced the recall of the ambassador in Warsaw after the law came into force. Afterwards the Polish Foreign Ministry said that it would take symmetrical steps in response to the recall of the Israeli ambassador.

In July of this year, Duda announced that Poland and Israel had initiated the process of normalizing relations between the two countries, and would mutually restore ambassadors.

Related Topics

Israel Social Media Student Visit Warsaw Poland July August World War Jew Media

Recent Stories

OPEC+ Nations Privately Told US They Disagreed Wit ..

OPEC+ Nations Privately Told US They Disagreed With Production Cut Decision - St ..

4 hours ago
 AJK President to address public gathering in New J ..

AJK President to address public gathering in New Jersey on Oct 16

4 hours ago
 CIA's Inspector General Criticizes How Agency Hand ..

CIA's Inspector General Criticizes How Agency Handled 'Havana Syndrome' Cases - ..

4 hours ago
 BHC's Chief Justice condoles demise of Ex CJ Noor ..

BHC's Chief Justice condoles demise of Ex CJ Noor Meskanzai

5 hours ago
 Speaker administers oath to newly-elected Punjab A ..

Speaker administers oath to newly-elected Punjab Assembly Press Gallery body

5 hours ago
 TotalEnergies Rejects Accusations of Refueling Rus ..

TotalEnergies Rejects Accusations of Refueling Russian Aircraft Operating in Ukr ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.