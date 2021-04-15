UrduPoint.com
Polish Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 10:03 PM

The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreyev on Thursday, the spokesman of the Russian diplomatic mission, Vladimir Aleksandrov, said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreyev on Thursday, the spokesman of the Russian diplomatic mission, Vladimir Aleksandrov, said.

"The ambassador was really summoned to the Foreign Ministry today," Aleksandrov said without providing other details.

The Polish Press Agency reported, citing diplomatic sources, that Andreyev was summoned due to new US sanctions against Russia and the situation in eastern Ukraine, among other reasons.

More Stories From World

