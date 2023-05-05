UrduPoint.com

Polish Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 06:20 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The Polish Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Russian ambassador in Warsaw Sergey Andreev over a recent statement made by Pavel Astakhov, the former Russian commissioner for children's rights, ministry's spokesman Lukasz Jasina said.

Astakhov has said during a televised program that he does not understand why the Polish ambassador "does not swim in the Moscow River" when discussing the seizure of a Russian embassy school in Warsaw by Polish authorities.

"On May 5, ambassador Sergei Andreev was summoned to the foreign ministry. The representative of the Russian Federation was given a note of protest regarding the statement of the former ombudsman of Russia, Pavel Astakhov, who called for the assassination of the ambassador of Poland," Jasina tweeted.

