Polish Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador Over Incident With Border Guard Plane

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The Polish Foreign Ministry has summoned Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev and handed a note of protest in connection with an incident with the Polish Border Guard's plane, ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Warsaw said that a Russian fighter jet intercepted a plane of the Polish Border Guard over the Black Sea. According to the Polish border guards, the incident took place on May 5 during a patrol flight of a Turbolet L-410 border guard aircraft over the Black Sea as part of the Frontex operation under the command of Romania.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that all aircraft flights are carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, without violating the borders of other states.

"On 10 May, Ambassador Sergey Andreev was summoned to the MFA. The representative of the Russian Federation was handed a note of protest regarding the incident involving a Russian fighter jet against an aircraft of the Polish Border Guard," Jasina tweeted.