WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The ex-commander of the Polish ground forces, General Waldemar Skshipchak, on Friday expressed his opinion that Poland should lay claims to the westernmost Russian region of Kaliningrad due to historical ties with the region.

Skshipchak told Polish outlet Super Express that the Kaliningrad Region "has been occupied by Russia since 1945."

"Now it would be worth reminding of it. It would be worth reminding of the Kaliningrad Region, which is a part of the Polish territory in my opinion," Skshipchak said, as quoted by Super Express.

The general said that Warsaw "has the right to claim this territory, which Russia occupies," and added that the region "has no military significance."