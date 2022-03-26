UrduPoint.com

Polish General Says Warsaw Should Raise Issue Of Belonging Of Russia's Kaliningrad Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Polish General Says Warsaw Should Raise Issue of Belonging of Russia's Kaliningrad Region

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The ex-commander of the Polish ground forces, General Waldemar Skshipchak, on Friday expressed his opinion that Poland should lay claims to the westernmost Russian region of Kaliningrad due to historical ties with the region.

Skshipchak told Polish outlet Super Express that the Kaliningrad Region "has been occupied by Russia since 1945."

"Now it would be worth reminding of it. It would be worth reminding of the Kaliningrad Region, which is a part of the Polish territory in my opinion," Skshipchak said, as quoted by Super Express.

The general said that Warsaw "has the right to claim this territory, which Russia occupies," and added that the region "has no military significance."

Related Topics

Russia Warsaw Kaliningrad Poland

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

5 hours ago
 Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose s ..

Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose sources of illegal accounts bef ..

5 hours ago
 Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series ..

Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series and T20 match due to injured e ..

5 hours ago
 US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barre ..

US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barred From Returning to Schools - ..

5 hours ago
 Job festival held at Government College of Technol ..

Job festival held at Government College of Technology Samanabad

5 hours ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes she ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes sheep, goat show

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>