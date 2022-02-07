Polish General Says Washington Currently Not Planning to Send More Troops to Poland

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 08:30 PM

The United States currently has no plans to expand its military presence in Poland, Maj. Gen. Tomasz Piotrowski, the operation commander of the Polish armed forces, said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The United States currently has no plans to expand its military presence in Poland, Maj. Gen. Tomasz Piotrowski, the operation commander of the Polish armed forces, said on Monday.

Last week, the US Department of Defense announced the deployment of 1,700 soldiers to Poland and relocation of 1,000 Germany-based US personnel to Romania. The US troops have already started arriving at Jasionka Airport in southeastern Poland and will be deployed near the Ukrainian border.

"We are not planning to expand this group at this stage.

From what I have learned from my US colleagues, there is no such political decision to plan an expansion of this (military) capacity in the coming days," Piotrowski told Polish radio RMF24.

The tensions around Ukraine have been exacerbated over the past several months after Russia was accused of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border as well as an alleged planned invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

