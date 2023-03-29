UrduPoint.com

Polish Government Adopts Program To Boost Ammunition Production - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Polish Government Adopts Program to Boost Ammunition Production - Prime Minister

The Polish cabinet has adopted a national program to boost ammunition manufacturing, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The Polish cabinet has adopted a national program to boost ammunition manufacturing, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters on Wednesday.

"Today, the Council of Ministers adopted a resolution on a national program of ammunition production, of enhancing production capabilities," Morawiecki said.

He noted that there is a high demand for ammunition in Europe now, far exceeding the current production capabilities of Germany, France, Poland, Italy and other EU countries.

Morawiecki said that government companies are invited to participate in the program along with private businesses and foreign firms that will be approved by Polish Security.

The Prime Minister said that the production boost is supposed to help Ukraine.

"Today, the Ukrainians shoot several thousand artillery shells per day.

So we are talking about the need to drastically increase ammunition production capabilities," Morawiecki said.

On March 23, the EU countries' leaders supported a plan to accelerate the supply of weapons to Ukraine, as well as collective purchases of artillery shells and the development of Europe's joint military production capabilities. On March 20, the EU agreed on the 2-billion-euro ($2.14 billion) plan to supply Ukraine with one million ammunition rounds.

Since spring 2022, Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons and Russia has been warning the Western countries to cease support for Kiev. In March 2022, Moscow sent a note to Washington urging it to stop supplying Ukraine with weapons. At the time, the Russian Foreign Minister stated that any cargo shipments carrying weapons to Ukraine would become Russia's lawful targets.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington France Germany Kiev Italy Poland March Government Cabinet Billion Million

Recent Stories

UN Chief Ready to Meet Lavrov When He Comes to New ..

UN Chief Ready to Meet Lavrov When He Comes to New York - Spokesperson

3 minutes ago
 UN adopts landmark resolution on climate justice

UN adopts landmark resolution on climate justice

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) issues written order in case re ..

Supreme Court (SC) issues written order in case regarding extra marks awarded to ..

3 minutes ago
 Swiss signal readiness to return to EU talks

Swiss signal readiness to return to EU talks

3 minutes ago
 PBC Ramazan transmission continues to spread messa ..

PBC Ramazan transmission continues to spread message of love, harmony

54 seconds ago
 Milley Asks US House Panel for Info on DoD Drag Qu ..

Milley Asks US House Panel for Info on DoD Drag Queen Events, Says Disagrees Wit ..

55 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.