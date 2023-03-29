Polish Government Adopts Program to Boost Ammunition Production - Prime Minister

The Polish cabinet has adopted a national program to boost ammunition manufacturing, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The Polish cabinet has adopted a national program to boost ammunition manufacturing, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters on Wednesday.

"Today, the Council of Ministers adopted a resolution on a national program of ammunition production, of enhancing production capabilities," Morawiecki said.

He noted that there is a high demand for ammunition in Europe now, far exceeding the current production capabilities of Germany, France, Poland, Italy and other EU countries.

Morawiecki said that government companies are invited to participate in the program along with private businesses and foreign firms that will be approved by Polish Security.

The Prime Minister said that the production boost is supposed to help Ukraine.

"Today, the Ukrainians shoot several thousand artillery shells per day.

So we are talking about the need to drastically increase ammunition production capabilities," Morawiecki said.

On March 23, the EU countries' leaders supported a plan to accelerate the supply of weapons to Ukraine, as well as collective purchases of artillery shells and the development of Europe's joint military production capabilities. On March 20, the EU agreed on the 2-billion-euro ($2.14 billion) plan to supply Ukraine with one million ammunition rounds.

Since spring 2022, Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons and Russia has been warning the Western countries to cease support for Kiev. In March 2022, Moscow sent a note to Washington urging it to stop supplying Ukraine with weapons. At the time, the Russian Foreign Minister stated that any cargo shipments carrying weapons to Ukraine would become Russia's lawful targets.