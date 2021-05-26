Polish Government Bans Overflight of Belarusian Aircraft

The Polish Cabinet of Ministers has banned the flights of Belarusian aircraft over the country, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Polish Cabinet of Ministers has banned the flights of Belarusian aircraft over the country, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Wednesday.

"The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a ban on the entry into Polish airspace of aircraft operated by carriers from Belarus. This is an element of the implementation of the sanctions requested during the European Council by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki," Muller said on Twitter.