Polish Government Estimates Number of Migrants on Border With Belarus at 3,000-4,000

(@FahadShabbir)

From 3,000 to 4,000 undocumented migrants are on the border of Belarus and Poland, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said after a meeting with the president on the migration crisis on the border with Belarus

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) From 3,000 to 4,000 undocumented migrants are on the border of Belarus and Poland, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said after a meeting with the president on the migration crisis on the border with Belarus.

"Currently, there are 3,000-4,000 people near the Polish borders, while there are more than 10,000 of them on the territory of Belarus, who are ready to cross the Polish border," Muller said.

"At the same time, our agencies inform that transports from Arab countries are constantly being organized to the territory of Belarus," he added.