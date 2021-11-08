UrduPoint.com

Polish Government Estimates Number Of Migrants On Border With Belarus At 3,000-4,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 08:44 PM

Polish Government Estimates Number of Migrants on Border With Belarus at 3,000-4,000

From 3,000 to 4,000 undocumented migrants are on the border of Belarus and Poland, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said after a meeting with the president on the migration crisis on the border with Belarus

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) From 3,000 to 4,000 undocumented migrants are on the border of Belarus and Poland, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said after a meeting with the president on the migration crisis on the border with Belarus.

"Currently, there are 3,000-4,000 people near the Polish borders, while there are more than 10,000 of them on the territory of Belarus, who are ready to cross the Polish border," Muller said.

"At the same time, our agencies inform that transports from Arab countries are constantly being organized to the territory of Belarus," he added.

Related Topics

Same Belarus Poland Border From Government Arab

Recent Stories

AQAAR launches e-connectivity services

AQAAR launches e-connectivity services

35 seconds ago
 Africa Oil Week witnesses record number of attende ..

Africa Oil Week witnesses record number of attendees

42 seconds ago
 US Special Envoy for Afghanistan to Visit Moscow o ..

US Special Envoy for Afghanistan to Visit Moscow on November 15 - Russian Foreig ..

2 minutes ago
 US Not Taking Steps to Reopen Embassy in Kabul 'At ..

US Not Taking Steps to Reopen Embassy in Kabul 'At This Time' - Special Represen ..

4 minutes ago
 Duda Postpones His Trip to Slovakia Over Border Cr ..

Duda Postpones His Trip to Slovakia Over Border Crisis - Security Bureau

4 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services discusses integrating hea ..

Emirates Health Services discusses integrating healthcare plans, improving servi ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.