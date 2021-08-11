Polish government loses key votes, putting future in doubt

The future of Poland's government was thrown into doubt on Wednesday after it lost four votes in parliament and failed to push through a law that critics say will curb media freedom

The parliamentary drama came a day after the sacking of deputy prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin and the departure from the government of his Agreement party, a junior coalition partner.

Opposition MPs voted by 229 in favour and 227 against to suspend the session in order to postpone a vote on the law.

It was the fourth vote that the government lost on Wednesday in the 460-seat lower house of parliament.

"The parliamentary majority, glued together with the mud of corruption and blackmail, is crumbling before our eyes," former EU chief Donald Tusk, who heads up the opposition Civic Platform party, wrote on Twitter.

"It may go on for a while but it is no longer able to govern," he said.

The reversals do not mean that the government must fall as a formal vote of no confidence by parliament would be required and it could continue as a minority government.

"Everything seems to be pointing to us having a minority government," said Adrian Zanberg, an MP from the Left party.

But commentators have said a minority government would be difficult to sustain as it would have to rely on the far-right Confederation party, which is critical of the government.

- Thousands protest for media freedom - The United Right coalition, dominated by the populist Law and Justice (PiS) party, has governed Poland since 2015.

It has been accused by the European Union of rolling back democratic freedoms in the country but has proved enduringly popular among Poles, mainly for its social welfare reforms.

Gowin has been increasingly at odds with the government line in recent months, particularly over tax increases and the media law.

The law would prevent companies from outside the European Economic Area from holding a controlling stake in Polish media companies.

It would force US group Discovery to sell its majority stake in TVN, one of Poland's biggest private tv networks, which is often highly critical of the government.

The PiS says the law is needed to stop hostile foreign powers from taking control of broadcasters and is in line with legislation in other European countries.

Thousands of people took to the streets in rallies across Poland on Tuesday over the draft law. It has also been strongly criticised by Washington, which has warned it could have an impact on foreign investment into Poland.