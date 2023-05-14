UrduPoint.com

Polish Government Not Going To Fire Defense Minister Over Missile Incident - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Polish Government Not Going to Fire Defense Minister Over Missile Incident - Spokesman

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) The Polish government has no intention to consider resignation of Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak over the incident with a fallen missile in the northern part of the country, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Sunday.

On April 27, the Polish authorities said that the wreckage of an unidentified military object had been found near the northwestern Polish city of Bydgoszcz. The media reported later that it was a missile with inscriptions in Russian, fired as early as December 2022.

"There will be no such resignation," Muller told the TVN24 broadcaster in response to a question whether Blaszczak should resign.

The spokesman noted that the minister had previously established good rapports with generals of the Polish army.

"If there is a crack in this cooperation, then, this is bad. I agree with that.

If this situation can be fixed, then, everything possible must be done for this," he said.

Earlier this week, the RMF FM broadcaster reported that the fallen object may be an air-to-ground missile launched by the Polish military during a target exercise. Later, the same news outlet said, citing the results of the investigation, it was a Russian-made Kh-55 aviation cruise missile capable of carrying nuclear warhead.

On Thursday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that he had also become aware of the incident in late April. Shortly after, Blaszczak said that the military had received the information about the fallen missile on December 16, but had informed neither him nor other government services. The Polish military command, in turn, said that they had reported the incident to the country's leadership. Opposition called for Blaszczak's resignation.

