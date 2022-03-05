Polish Government Pledges to Pay $10 Per Day to Poles Hosting Ukrainian Refugees

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The Polish government intends to offer daily compensation amounting to 40 zlotys per person (about $10) to Poles who shelter Ukrainian refugees, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

"I wish to express my gratitude to all Poles who have opened their hearts for Ukrainian families, for women with children first of all. We have already proposed a legislation, which is to be introduced at the next session of the Sejm (the Polish parliament), so that people who will host refugees from Ukraine would receive on behalf of the government, for example, 40 zlotys per day per person," Morawiecki said on air of Polish broadcaster Polsat.

He noted that by doing so, the government seeks to reimburse Polish residents for the cost of housing Ukrainian refugees.

"It costs money, food, heating and everything else to assist such people," Morawiecki added.

Earlier in the day, the Polish border guard said that over 700,000 people have fled to Poland from Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian special operation in the country.