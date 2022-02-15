Polish Government Prepares for Ukrainian Displacement in Event of Conflict With Russia

Poland is arranging sleeping places in preparation for possible refugees from Ukraine in the event of conflict with Russia, Government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Poland is arranging sleeping places in preparation for possible refugees from Ukraine in the event of conflict with Russia, Government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina told journalists at a briefing that the situation in Europe is unstable, and that Poland will try to ease this instability.

"If these actions were not enough, of course, certain displacement of the civilians from Ukraine may occur in some way.

That's why the interior minister has sent requests through voivodes to local authorities to inquire after the potential number of places for sleep that could be needed for those moving from Ukrainian territory toward the European Union," Muller told a briefing.

Russia has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.