Polish Government Warning Minsk About Possible Full Blocking of Border Traffic

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Poland warned the Belarusian authorities about the possibility to fully suspend all traffic across the border, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller told the Wirtualna Polska online outlet.

"Further scenarios take into account a full closure of the border with Belarus. We keep sending information to the Belarusian authorities about what may happen if they do not stop their actions," Muller said.