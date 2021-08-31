UrduPoint.com

Polish Gov't Asks President To Impose State Of Emergency In Belarus-Bordering Area

Polish Gov't Asks President to Impose State of Emergency in Belarus-Bordering Area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The Polish government has asked President Andrzej Duda to impose a state of emergency in the Belarus-bordering area over the situation with the influx of migrants, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

"The Council of Ministers today decided to appeal to the president in order to declare a state of emergency for 30 days in the border areas � in a part of the Podlaskie Voivodeship [region] and in a part of the Lublin Voivodeship [region]," Morawiecki told a press conference.

