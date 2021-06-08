UrduPoint.com
Polish Gov't Attempts To Meet With Biden Ahead Of Putin Summit Are Not Serious - Walesa

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Polish Gov't Attempts to Meet With Biden Ahead of Putin Summit Are Not Serious - Walesa

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Ex-Polish President Lech Walesa expressed the belief on Tuesday that Polish officials' attempts to hold a meeting with US President Joe Biden ahead of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin should not be taken seriously.

Earlier in the day, Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported that Warsaw is concerned over the US decision to abandon sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Polish authorities are reportedly making attempts to hold a meeting with Biden ahead of the top-level US-Russia summit, scheduled for June 16.

"These people should not be taken seriously," Walesa told RIA Novosti, referring to the current Polish government.

Commenting on the official Warsaw's dissatisfaction with Biden's decision on the sanctions waiver, Walesa expressed confidence that the US leader made this step because of being a realist.

"Biden is a realist. This [Nord Stream 2 construction] has advanced so much, this is so costly ... Of course, one could have another stand on some issues ... perhaps something should be done. But [project] suspension would make no sense, given the volume of investment," Walesa explained.

The ex-Polish president emphasized that he does not take Polish politicians seriously.

