UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Govt, Miners Agree To Shut Coal Mines By 2049

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 06:55 PM

Polish govt, miners agree to shut coal mines by 2049

Poland moved closer to ending its heavy reliance on coal Friday as the government and miners' unions agreed a landmark plan to phase out mines by 2049

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Poland moved closer to ending its heavy reliance on coal Friday as the government and miners' unions agreed a landmark plan to phase out mines by 2049.

The agreement puts Poland on track to meeting European Union climate targets.

Warsaw had previously rejected the existing EU target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, arguing it needed more time to make the transition.

It also expressed concern last week over a proposal by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to raise the bloc's 2030 target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions from 40 to 55 percent.

Dependent on coal for 80 percent of its power needs, Poland ranks among the EU members most reliant on the fossil fuel and there are still 80,000 coal miners who fear for their livelihoods.

But their unions agreed to a government plan that would see the coal sector survive on subsidies until 2049, when the last mine would be shut.

"We've signed the liquidation of one of the most important industries in the history of the Polish Republic," Dominik Kolorz, the head of the coal miners' Solidarity union, told reporters in the southern Polish coal hub of Katowice.

Artur Sobon, deputy minister of state assets in the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) government called the coal phase-out plan "a fair, just path to the transformation of the Polish mining and energy industry".

Unions had originally wanted the target for phasing out coal to be pushed back from 2050 to 2060, and warned that hasty mine closures would have disastrous economic and social consequences.

Related Topics

European Union Katowice Poland Hub Gas From Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Development of public health infrastructure priori ..

2 minutes ago

The 64MP quad camera is here, Huawei’s new HUAWE ..

4 minutes ago

Conference of the People’s Council of Turkmenist ..

22 minutes ago

Faisal Iqbal cleared to rejoin Balochistan

28 minutes ago

Balochistan’s socio-political development is gov ..

47 minutes ago

Esra Bilgic comes down hard upon Lahore CCPO for h ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.