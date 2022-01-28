UrduPoint.com

Polish Greens Leaders Protest Building Border Wall In Primeval Bialowieza Forest

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Polish Greens Leaders Protest Building Border Wall in Primeval Bialowieza Forest

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The leader of the Polish Greens demanded Thursday that the government abandon its plans to build a wall in the primeval Bialowieza Forest to stop illegal immigration.

"We heard from the Border Guard spokeswoman today that the border wall would cut through the heart of the forest, a natural reserve. We warn you: this is the last opportunity for you to come to your senses," Urszula Zielinska said during a press briefing.

Bialowieza, she said, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the only natural site in Poland labeled as such.

The 115-mile-long wall will run for 2 miles through a strictly protected area inside the ancient forest, which once covered the European Plain.

Malgorzata Tracz, Greens co-leader, said that excavators and bulldozers would destroy a precious ecosystem, home to Europe's largest bison population, and a source of income for the local population. She warned this could lead the UN culture agency to strike the forest from the heritage list.

Related Topics

World United Nations Europe Lead Poland SITE Border From Government

Recent Stories

Breyer Confirms to Biden His Retirement at End of ..

Breyer Confirms to Biden His Retirement at End of Current US Supreme Court Term ..

2 minutes ago
 Parliament to Elect New President of Iraq on Febru ..

Parliament to Elect New President of Iraq on February 7

2 minutes ago
 COAS visits Multan Garrison, witnesses War Games

COAS visits Multan Garrison, witnesses War Games

2 minutes ago
 UN Concerned by North Korea's Projectile Launches, ..

UN Concerned by North Korea's Projectile Launches, Calls for Talks

2 minutes ago
 Coronavirus vaccination campaign phase RED-lll to ..

Coronavirus vaccination campaign phase RED-lll to start from February 1

2 minutes ago
 Taremi fires Iran into 2022 World Cup finals with ..

Taremi fires Iran into 2022 World Cup finals with win over Iraq

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>