Polish Greens Leaders Protest Building Border Wall in Primeval Bialowieza Forest

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The leader of the Polish Greens demanded Thursday that the government abandon its plans to build a wall in the primeval Bialowieza Forest to stop illegal immigration.

"We heard from the Border Guard spokeswoman today that the border wall would cut through the heart of the forest, a natural reserve. We warn you: this is the last opportunity for you to come to your senses," Urszula Zielinska said during a press briefing.

Bialowieza, she said, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the only natural site in Poland labeled as such.

The 115-mile-long wall will run for 2 miles through a strictly protected area inside the ancient forest, which once covered the European Plain.

Malgorzata Tracz, Greens co-leader, said that excavators and bulldozers would destroy a precious ecosystem, home to Europe's largest bison population, and a source of income for the local population. She warned this could lead the UN culture agency to strike the forest from the heritage list.