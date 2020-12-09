Polish Health Minister Predicts Return to Normal Life After Vaccination of 15Mln Citizens

Poland's Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday that the central European nation would return to normal after half of the adult population were vaccinated against coronavirus

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Poland's Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday that the central European nation would return to normal after half of the adult population were vaccinated against coronavirus.

The country has a population of 38 million. Niedzielski said between 50 percent and 60 percent needed to be immunized against COVID-19 for Poland to resume life as usual.

"If we limit ourselves to adults, who total over 30 million, then we will have to vaccinate 15 million people to function as normal," the minister told Polish Zet radio.

The optimistic scenario would be for a million medical workers to get shots in January, he added.

The prime minister said his government had paid for 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from six producers. Vaccines will be administered voluntary and free of charge starting January.