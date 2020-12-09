UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Health Minister Predicts Return To Normal Life After Vaccination Of 15Mln Citizens

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:19 PM

Polish Health Minister Predicts Return to Normal Life After Vaccination of 15Mln Citizens

Poland's Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday that the central European nation would return to normal after half of the adult population were vaccinated against coronavirus

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Poland's Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday that the central European nation would return to normal after half of the adult population were vaccinated against coronavirus.

The country has a population of 38 million. Niedzielski said between 50 percent and 60 percent needed to be immunized against COVID-19 for Poland to resume life as usual.

"If we limit ourselves to adults, who total over 30 million, then we will have to vaccinate 15 million people to function as normal," the minister told Polish Zet radio.

The optimistic scenario would be for a million medical workers to get shots in January, he added.

The prime minister said his government had paid for 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from six producers. Vaccines will be administered voluntary and free of charge starting January.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poland January From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,313 new COVID-19 cases, 789 recove ..

6 minutes ago

Neelum Munir goes into isolation after testing pos ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's FSB Detained Young Man Planning Armed Att ..

2 minutes ago

OMV Expects Nord Stream 2 Pipe-Laying to Be Comple ..

13 minutes ago

French Police Detain 5 New Suspected Accomplices i ..

25 minutes ago

Iran to Sell Much More Than 2.3Mln Barrels of Oil ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.