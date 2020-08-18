UrduPoint.com
Polish Health Minister Resigns After Procurement Claims

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 09:12 PM

Polish health minister resigns after procurement claims

Poland's health minister resigned on Tuesday citing personal reasons, PAP news agency reported, after allegations about procurement failures during the coronavirus pandemic

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Poland's health minister resigned on Tuesday citing personal reasons, PAP news agency reported, after allegations about procurement failures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lukasz Szumowski has been at the centre of the struggle against the novel coronavirus in Poland, where infection rates have been relatively low compared to many countries in western Europe.

"Today I am resigning from the post of health minister," Szumowski said, adding: "I am not disappearing anywhere... I am still an MP, I am staying in the public space." Poland had managed to prevent the situation of "tens of thousands dying from coronavirus", he said at a press conference, although he admitted that the number of new cases was rising.

Poland on Tuesday reported a total of 57,876 infections -- a daily increase of 597 -- and 1,896 deaths -- a daily increase of 11.

Szumowski said he had intended to leave even before the pandemic began and the resignation "has nothing to do with ongoing investigations".

Polish media have accused Szumowski's ministry of failing to supervise the procurement of items such as face masks during the pandemic.

One report said some 100,000 masks which turned out to be "useless" had been bought by the ministry from a family friend of Szumowski's.

The minister, a cardiologist, is a member of the governing right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party.

His departure comes a day after Deputy Health Minister Janusz Cieszynski announced his resignation without giving a reason.

