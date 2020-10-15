Polish Health Ministry Reports Second Consecutive Day of Record-Breaking COVID-19 Surge

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Poland confirmed 8,099 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, breaking the single-day increase record for the second day in a row after Wednesday's 6,526 surge, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

This brings the coronavirus tally of the nation with a population of around 38 million to 149,903. During the spring, Poland's single-day increase never topped 600. As many as 903 cases were registered in the country on August 21, before the new peak this fall.

The Health Ministry reported 91 COVID-19 fatalities (down from the record 116 on Wednesday), raising the death toll to 3,308.

As many as 6,538 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in Poland, 508 of them are on artificial lung ventilators. A total of 296,020 people are quarantined, and the number of recoveries recorded since the start of the pandemic totals 85,588.

Amid a rise in new cases, the Polish government made wearing masks mandatory starting October 10.