Polish Health Ministry Says COVID-19 Situation Stabilizing, Spread Slowing Down

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The epidemiological situation in Poland is slowly approaching the phase of stabilization, Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Tuesday.

Poland has been experiencing an acute deterioration of its COVID-19 outbreak. This past Saturday, the health authorities of the Eastern European country reported an all-time high of 27,875 new cases per day. On Friday, a record number of people ” 445 ” died from the disease.

"The infection trends show that the growth of infections is decreasing and we are slowly approaching the path of stabilization of the number of cases," Niedzielski said at a briefing.

According to the minister, the Polish government is not going to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for citizens.

"I do not think that we are moving toward mandatory vaccines. We will certainly try to make the vaccine financially affordable, so that its cost or the refinancing conditions are as affordable as possible," Niedzielski added.

Poland counts on obtaining a vaccine under a specialized European program.

As of Tuesday, a cumulative total of 593,592 cases were confirmed in Poland, including 8,375 deaths.