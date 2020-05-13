UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Health Ministry Says EU Distributed Substandard Medical Masks To 16 Countries

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:49 PM

Polish Health Ministry Says EU Distributed Substandard Medical Masks to 16 Countries

The European Union has distributed low-quality medical masks to 16 countries, Polish Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The European Union has distributed low-quality medical masks to 16 countries, Polish Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Wednesday.

"We received 60,000 masks from the EU tranche. Unfortunately, they do not have a CE [quality] certification, which made us worried, so we sent them for examination. I, unfortunately, must inform you that those masks that the European Union purchased do not comply with any standards and cannot be distributed to doctors," Szumowski told reporters.

The health minister noted that he would be sending a letter on the matter to the European Commission later in the day.

"We know that these masks were sent to 16 countries, but we are not aware of [quality] doubts from any of the countries.

We hope that our message will make it possible to ensure that these masks are not distributed to the people who should be protected with their help" Szumowski added.

The CE certification marking is an indication of the manufacturer's compliance with health, safety and environmental protection standards for products sold within the European Economic Area.

As of Wednesday morning, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has registered more than 1.6 million cases of COVID-19 in the EU, UK and countries of the European Economic Area since the beginning of the outbreak. The death toll in the region has grown to 155,496.

Related Topics

UK European Union From Million

Recent Stories

KP Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali recovers from ..

4 minutes ago

Chairman GUOJ KP tests positive for coronavirus

4 minutes ago

Around 45,000 Tiger Force volunteers in action to ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Help US, Taliban Overcome Differen ..

4 minutes ago

Rs. 96.4916 billion disbursed among 7,918,457 bene ..

1 minute ago

PIA to bring back stranded Pakistanis back from Sp ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.