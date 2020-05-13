Polish Health Ministry Says EU Distributed Substandard Medical Masks to 16 Countries

The European Union has distributed low-quality medical masks to 16 countries, Polish Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The European Union has distributed low-quality medical masks to 16 countries, Polish Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Wednesday.

"We received 60,000 masks from the EU tranche. Unfortunately, they do not have a CE [quality] certification, which made us worried, so we sent them for examination. I, unfortunately, must inform you that those masks that the European Union purchased do not comply with any standards and cannot be distributed to doctors," Szumowski told reporters.

The health minister noted that he would be sending a letter on the matter to the European Commission later in the day.

"We know that these masks were sent to 16 countries, but we are not aware of [quality] doubts from any of the countries.

We hope that our message will make it possible to ensure that these masks are not distributed to the people who should be protected with their help" Szumowski added.

The CE certification marking is an indication of the manufacturer's compliance with health, safety and environmental protection standards for products sold within the European Economic Area.

As of Wednesday morning, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has registered more than 1.6 million cases of COVID-19 in the EU, UK and countries of the European Economic Area since the beginning of the outbreak. The death toll in the region has grown to 155,496.