Polish Health Ministry Says Over 200,000 Citizens Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) More than 200,000 citizens in Poland have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

A further 1,235 people got inoculated over the past 24 hours, according to official data. The total number of those vaccinated against COVID-19 amounts to 200,022.

A total of 31 cases with side effects were recorded following the administration of the vaccine. In addition, Polish doctors had to utilize 365 doses of the vaccine due to a mechanical failure.

The head of the Polish prime minister's office and the government vaccination commissioner, Michal Dworczyk, said earlier that the country's health workers were ready to vaccinate 3.5-4 million people per month, but the inoculation rate depends on the vaccine supplies.

As of now, Poland has already received 697,320 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

The Polish vaccination campaign against COVID-19 began on December 27 as part of the country's effort to fight the pandemic, with medical workers being first to get vaccinated. Retired persons, law enforcement officers, teachers and other high-risk groups are set to be next. The vaccination is free and voluntary.

Polish health official have registered 9,410 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, what brings the total count of those infected since the start of the pandemic to 1,385,522. A total of 177 people have died from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking to the COVID-19 death toll to 31,189.

