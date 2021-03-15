Polish Health Ministry Thinks Benefit of Using AstraZeneca Vaccine Trumps Possible Risks

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The benefits of vaccination with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine outweigh the risk of possible side effects, Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Monday.

Last week, several European countries, including Denmark, Iceland, Ireland and Norway, halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine after Austria said it was investigating the death of a vaccinated woman from multiple thromboses. Speaking at a press conference, the health minister stated that no such cases had been identified in Poland so far.

"Currently, we are thinking that the public safety benefit [of using the AstraZeneca vaccine] far exceeds [the risk of] possible complications," Niedzielski said.

At the same time, the county will suspend the use of the vaccine if the European Medicines Agency recommends so, according to Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska.

The Polish health ministry also mentioned that the rate of incidence in the country might force Warsaw to implement a nationwide lockdown.

"It is a very dynamic growth, about 75 percent ... What we are seeing is a cause for concern. If we face this increase in incidence dynamic then we will make a decision regarding boosting [anti-COVID] measures across the entire country," Niedzielski said.

Since the beginning of its vaccination drive, Poland has administered 4.5 million vaccine doses and vaccinated 1.6 million people with two shots already. So far, the country has received 5.3 million vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.