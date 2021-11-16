Polish Helicopter Arrives At Border, Migrants Throw Stun Grenades

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUZGI CHECKPOINT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) A Polish helicopter has arrived at the Polish-Belarusian border, while migrants are throwing stones and stun grenades, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday

Meanwhile, the Belarusian state-run Belta news agency reported that Polish forces target migrants with eye-corrosive liquid, and many of them are coughing as a result, while some are getting sick.