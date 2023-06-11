WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Poland was not involved in explosions at the two Nord Stream pipelines transiting gas from Russia to Europe, Stanislaw Zaryn, the spokesman for the Polish minister coordinator of special services, said on Sunday.

"Poland had nothing to do with the explosions of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2. Linking Poland to these events is unfounded," Zaryn tweeted.

On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported that German investigators were examining evidence suggesting that Poland could have acted as the operational headquarters of the Nord Stream attack, chairing the logistics and finances. Poland, which has its own investigation into the attack running, has been trying to find out what Germany was investigating for months, the newspaper said. A Polish national security official did not deny that a Polish company may have been involved in the attack.

"Various theories and hypotheses have been discussed for many months on this issue. This seems to be a tactic of information noise aimed at falsifying the true picture of events," Zaryn added.

He further alleged that Russia itself had a motive and the ability to carry out an attack of that scale.

The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Russia considers the explosions at the two pipelines an act of international terrorism and has launched its separate investigation.

None of the investigations have released any official results yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February saying that the explosions had been organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident.

In early March, German magazine Der Spiegel disclosed details regarding a yacht allegedly linked to the Nord Stream blasts. A Bavaria Cruiser 50 sailing yacht named Andromeda was rented by unknown people, with the e-mail used to rent it hinting at connections to Ukraine, the report said.