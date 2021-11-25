UrduPoint.com

Polish Intelligence Services Say Citizen Suspected Of Spying For Russia Detained

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 01:10 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) A polish citizen suspected of spying for Russia has been detained, Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman of the minister-coordinator of Polish intelligence services, said on Thursday.

"The detained 66-year-old man supported espionage activities in favor of the Russian intelligence (FSB) and acted in a way that harmed interests of Poland," Zaryn said in a statement.

More Stories From World

