Polish Interior Minister Signs Order to Tighten Entry Restrictions for Russians

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Polish Minister of the Interior and Administration Mariusz Kaminski said on Monday he had signed an order to tighten restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens into the country.

"Today, I signed a decree tightening the restriction on entry to Poland for Russian citizens. This is the result of joint agreements between Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia," Kaminski said on Twitter.