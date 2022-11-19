Polish Investigators to Visit Ukraine Over Missile Incident as Soon as Needed - Morawiecki

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday that the country's investigators working on the case of two missiles falling on the territory of the republic would visit Ukraine as soon as necessary.

"As soon as necessary, Polish investigators will go to the Ukrainian side," Morawiecki told journalists, adding that Warsaw would like to "find out want happened in (the village of) Przewodow as soon as possible."

On Tuesday evening, Polish media reported that two missiles had fallen on the country's territory in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine. As a result of the incident, two people were reportedly killed. However, the Polish Foreign Ministry said that only one missile, allegedly Russian-made, had fallen on Poland's territory.

At the time, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Warsaw had no accurate information about the origin of the missile, but the next day he stated that it most likely belonged to Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that Russian forces had launched no strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border on Tuesday and that the released photos of the missile's debris indicated it was not Russian. According to Moscow, media reports of the alleged Russian origin of the missiles are a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation around Ukraine.

On Wednesday morning, US President Joe Biden called an emergency meeting of the G7 and NATO leaders participating in the G20 Summit in Bali. Based on preliminary information, the meeting concluded that the missile that fell in Poland was not fired from Russia.