UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Journalist Arrested On Suspicion Of Spying For Russia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:30 AM

Polish Journalist Arrested on Suspicion of Spying for Russia

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) A Polish national has been arrested in Warsaw on suspicion of spying for Russia, the Polish Public Prosecutor General's office announced on Thursday.

According to the PAP news agency, the detainee is a former reporter with the major Wprost news magazine.

"On the instructions of the prosecutor ...

in Warsaw, on May 31, 2021, employees of the Internal Security Agency detained Janusz N. The prosecutor charged the detainee with espionage," the office said in a statement.

The court granted the prosecutor's motion to put defendant under temporary arrest. If convicted, he may face up to 10 years in prison.

According to the prosecution, Janusz N. intensified activities in favor of Russia after his colleague was detained on the same suspicion in mid-May.

Related Topics

Russia Warsaw Same May Court

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 174.3 million

2 minutes ago

Ghotki trains' crash: Railways' nine senior office ..

8 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 76 more lives during last 24 hours ..

20 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 June 2021

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,274 new coronavirus infec ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.