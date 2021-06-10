Polish Journalist Arrested on Suspicion of Spying for Russia

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) A Polish national has been arrested in Warsaw on suspicion of spying for Russia, the Polish Public Prosecutor General's office announced on Thursday.

According to the PAP news agency, the detainee is a former reporter with the major Wprost news magazine.

"On the instructions of the prosecutor ...

in Warsaw, on May 31, 2021, employees of the Internal Security Agency detained Janusz N. The prosecutor charged the detainee with espionage," the office said in a statement.

The court granted the prosecutor's motion to put defendant under temporary arrest. If convicted, he may face up to 10 years in prison.

According to the prosecution, Janusz N. intensified activities in favor of Russia after his colleague was detained on the same suspicion in mid-May.