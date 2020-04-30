UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Justice Minister Rejects Superiority Of EU Law Over Poland's Constitution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:29 PM

Polish Justice Minister Rejects Superiority of EU Law Over Poland's Constitution

Poland will not allow its national law to be subordinate to the legislation of the European Union, Zbigniew Ziobro, the Polish minister of justice and attorney general, said on Thursday in the aftermath of Brussels launching a new legal case against Warsaw

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Poland will not allow its national law to be subordinate to the legislation of the European Union, Zbigniew Ziobro, the Polish minister of justice and attorney general, said on Thursday in the aftermath of Brussels launching a new legal case against Warsaw.

On Wednesday, the European Commission initiated a new, already the fourth, infringement procedure over a Polish law that Brussels believes threatens the independence of judges in Poland.

"I would like to tell [European Commissioner for Justice Didier] Reynders to comprehend that the Polish constitution was, is and will always be above the EU treaties, and we will never agree that the EU treaties subdue the Polish constitution," Ziobro said.

The minister described the new infringement procedures as "groundless," saying that "the European Commission has no right to interfere in the domestic affairs and the formation of the judiciary of individual countries.

"

In February, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a law amending the legislation on common courts and the Supreme Court in a way to empower politicians to fine and fire judges, including for criticizing the president. It has triggered a backlash in Brussels, where the new law was taken as a threat to the rule of law in Poland in violation of EU democratic standards.

The European Commission has repeatedly warned the Polish government about its readiness to invoke Article 7 of the Lisbon Treaty, which would suspend Poland's membership rights in the European Union, such as voting in the European Council. Warsaw now has two months to address the conflict, or else it will be passed on to the European Court of Justice.

Related Topics

Fire Supreme Court European Union Fine Brussels Warsaw Lisbon Independence Poland February Government Court

Recent Stories

Emirates protects and prepares its all wide-body f ..

1 minute ago

Teenager killed under tractor wheels

2 minutes ago

Normandy Four Foreign Ministers Agree Red Cross Sh ..

2 minutes ago

Germany Passed Peak of Applications for Short-Time ..

2 minutes ago

Bollywood mourns another star as Rishi Kapoor dies ..

2 minutes ago

Court reserves judgment in chairman Karchi Port Tr ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.