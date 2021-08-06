UrduPoint.com

Polish Justice Minister Says Country Should Not Stay In EU 'at All Cost'

Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said on Friday that Poland should not try to retain the European Union membership regardless the cost amid ongoing dispute over compliance of the country's laws with EU legislation

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said on Friday that Poland should not try to retain the European Union membership regardless the cost amid ongoing dispute over compliance of the country's laws with EU legislation.

"At any cost we should seek to protect our legal capacity and position in the EU. Otherwise Poland and the Polish will not benefit from membership in the EU. That is why, to remain but not at all cost is the stance of the United Poland party," Ziobro said in an interview to the Rzeczpospolita newspaper.

The minister added that he was speaking on behalf of the party and not the government.

This statement came as legal showdown between Poland and the EU judiciary escalates. On July 15, the EU Court of Justice ruled that Poland's judiciary system was inconsistent with the European law, including controversial disciplinary procedure for judges.

Poland refused to abolish the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court as requested by the EU court.

Last February, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a law amending the legislation on common courts and the Supreme Court in a way that empowers politicians to fine and fire judges, including for criticizing the president. It has caused a backlash in Brussels, where the new law was taken as a threat to the rule of law in Poland in violation of EU democratic standards.

The European Commission has repeatedly warned the Polish government about its readiness to invoke Article 7 of the Lisbon Treaty, which would suspend Poland's membership rights in the European Union, such as voting in the European Council.

