Polish Justice Ministry Suggests Withholding EU Contributions After Court of Justice Fine

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The Deputy Minister of Justice of Poland, Marcin Romanowski, offered not to pay contributions to the European Union's budget and ignore the decisions of the EU Court of Justice.

Earlier on Wednesday, the European Court of Justice ordered that Poland pay a fine worth $1.16 million daily until it acts on the court's previous ruling to abolish the controversial Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court.

"The decisions of the EU court, which interfere with the competence of the Polish authorities, should be ignored. The non-elected and undemocratic bodies of the EU will not put themselves above the Polish society and block reforms (judicial reforms, including the formation of a disciplinary chamber) despite its democratic will," Romanowski wrote on Twitter, adding that "maybe the suspension of contributions will make the eurocrats think."

On Wednesday, Deputy Speaker of the Polish Lower House Ryszard Terlecki told the reporters that he sees no need to panic over the fines that the European Court of Justice imposed on Poland, since the country "has not paid a single fine yet," adding that "drafts to liquidate the disciplinary chamber are ready .

.. It has been delayed a little, but let's not exaggerate, it's only been a few weeks."

The European Union (EU) has criticized Poland for several judicial reforms ” including the formation of a disciplinary chamber with the Polish Supreme Court eligible to remove judges from their posts ” which it considered infringing upon the independence of the Polish judiciary.

In July, the EU court demanded the immediate termination of the work of the disciplinary chamber, which Warsaw refused to do, insisting that its national constitution takes precedence over EU law.

After Poland agreed earlier in October to suspend the work of the chamber, the European Commission suggested that Poland failed to fully implement the court decision and asked the court of justice to introduce financial sanctions against Warsaw.