UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Lawmakers Adopt Resolution Equally Blaming Germany, Soviet Union For Start Of WWII

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:50 AM

Polish Lawmakers Adopt Resolution Equally Blaming Germany, Soviet Union for Start of WWII

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The lower house of the Polish parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution stating that the Soviet Union bears equal blame with Nazi Germany for the beginning of World War II, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"The Sejm of the Republic of Poland condemns the provocative and false statements of representatives of the highest Russian authorities who are trying to hold Poland responsible for starting World War II," the resolution says.

According to the document, the greatness of a nation and relations between countries cannot be built on lies and falsification of history.

Sponsors of the resolution argue that "two totalitarian powers provoked the beginning of World War II ” [Adolf] Hitler's Germany and [Joseph] Stalin's Soviet Union; and after the conclusion of the infamous Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact in Moscow on August 23, 1939, Poland and countries in Central and Eastern Europe became first victims of both totalitarian regimes.

"

Poland is extremely dissatisfied with a recent statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who called Polish Ambassador to Nazi Germany Jozef Lipski a "bastard and anti-Semitic swine" for supporting Hitler and his idea of expelling Polish Jews to Africa "for extinction and extermination." In late December, the president read excerpts from a report Lipski had compiled for the foreign ministry at that time, in which the former suggested that a monument to Hitler be built if the Nazis' deportation plans were carried out.

The speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, subsequently said that Poland should apologize for such statements made by former officials. On December 28, Russian Ambassador to Poland, Sergey Andreyev, told Sputnik that he had been summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry over Putin's remarks.

Related Topics

Africa Resolution Moscow Russia Europe Parliament Germany Vladimir Putin Poland Adolf Hitler August December World War Jew From

Recent Stories

WMCC Chairman meets Cambodian Minister of State fo ..

37 minutes ago

Europe, N. Africa in diplomatic flurry to avoid 's ..

23 minutes ago

Arsenal boss Arteta not expecting 'big things' in ..

23 minutes ago

Zong covering 100 percent CPEC projects

23 minutes ago

Germany Hopes to Continue Training Kurdish Fighter ..

52 minutes ago

US Killed Soleimani Because Iran Planned to Blow U ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.