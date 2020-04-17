Polish Lawmakers File Motion to Extend Presidential Term Amid Deadlock Over Election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Poland's Agreement party has proposed a bill that would extend the presidential term of incumbent Andrzej Duda by two more years in light of the deadlock on whether to hold an election amid the coronavirus pandemic, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday

In their motion, the lawmakers from Agreement, loyal to the ruling Law and Justice party, appeal to the need to ensure the stability of state power amid "the unprecedented threat to the legal and public security of Polish citizens in connection with the COVID-19 epidemic.

The first round of the presidential race in Poland is currently scheduled for May 10, as Duda's five-year term expires in the summer. The Polish lower house has passed a bill sponsored by the Law and Justice party that would open the way for postal voting in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The document has to be debated in the upper house, which is controlled by the opposition. If the upper house rejects the document, it will again be sent back to the lower house, which can overcome the veto by a majority of votes.