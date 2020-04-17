UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Lawmakers File Motion To Extend Presidential Term Amid Deadlock Over Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 04:17 PM

Polish Lawmakers File Motion to Extend Presidential Term Amid Deadlock Over Election

Poland's Agreement party has proposed a bill that would extend the presidential term of incumbent Andrzej Duda by two more years in light of the deadlock on whether to hold an election amid the coronavirus pandemic, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Poland's Agreement party has proposed a bill that would extend the presidential term of incumbent Andrzej Duda by two more years in light of the deadlock on whether to hold an election amid the coronavirus pandemic, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

In their motion, the lawmakers from Agreement, loyal to the ruling Law and Justice party, appeal to the need to ensure the stability of state power amid "the unprecedented threat to the legal and public security of Polish citizens in connection with the COVID-19 epidemic.

"

The first round of the presidential race in Poland is currently scheduled for May 10, as Duda's five-year term expires in the summer. The Polish lower house has passed a bill sponsored by the Law and Justice party that would open the way for postal voting in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The document has to be debated in the upper house, which is controlled by the opposition. If the upper house rejects the document, it will again be sent back to the lower house, which can overcome the veto by a majority of votes.

Related Topics

Election Poland May From Agreement Race Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

POL prices are likely to go further Rs. 20 down

52 seconds ago

Afghan COVID-19 Count Rises by 66 New Cases to 906 ..

21 seconds ago

Japan offers $930 virus stimulus payment to all re ..

22 seconds ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Armenia Exce ..

24 seconds ago

WWII veteran, 99, raises 18 mn for UK health work ..

25 seconds ago

Aqib Javed opposes cricket matches without spectat ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.