Polish Leadership Not Yet Invited to Moscow for Victory Day Celebrations in May - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Russia has not yet formally invited the Polish leadership to join the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The invitation has not been handed over yet, and at the moment this issue is not on the agenda," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Warsaw was invited to attend the Victory Day events and whether Polish President Andrzej Duda would come to Russia.

Russia and Poland have recently exchanged blame with regard to who started World War II after the European Parliament passed a resolution in September stating that the 1939 non-aggression treaty signed by the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany led to the start of the war. Russian President Vladimir Putin has vehemently rejected the claim, stating that the Soviet Union was not the only country to have signed a deal with Nazi Germany.