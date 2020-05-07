Polish Left-Wing Alliance Seeks Inquiry Into Setting, Holding of Presidential Elections

Poland's The Left alliance demands that an independent committee be established to investigate the situation with the setting and holding of presidential elections, the coalition's presidential candidate, Robert Biedron, said on Thursday

The first round of the presidential election in Poland was scheduled for Sunday. However, late on Wednesday, the authorities decided to not hold them on the set date, given the epidemiological situation in the country. As the incumbent president's term expires in the summer, the first round of the election is to be held in the spring, no later than May 23, under the Polish constitution. The exact date has not been determined as of yet.

"The leftist bloc will demand the creation of an independent commission of inquiry, which will investigate why there was a state crisis and elections could not take place," Biedron told reporters.

In addition, the left-wing politicians will demand that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin appear before the Tribunal of State, the candidate said.

The current crisis, slammed by Biedron as "the largest crime since 1989," is not only that of democracy but also of distrust of the state institutions.

Earlier in the day, the lower house of the Polish parliament, the Sejm, overrode the upper house's veto and passed legislation enabling the upcoming presidential election to be held exclusively through postal voting due to the coronavirus pandemic. The legislation is now to be passed to President Andrzej Duda for signing.