Polish LOT Airlines Extends Suspension of Flights to China to February 29 Over Coronavirus

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Poland's LOT Airlines said on Tuesday that it had extended its suspension of flights to Beijing until February 29 to ensure its passengers' and crew's safety amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, following the World Health Organization's advice regarding the coronavirus and consultations with the Polish Health Ministry, the company announced that it had suspended flights to Beijing until February 9. The company also expressed its readiness to organize additional flights to return Polish citizens from China to their homeland.

"The safety of passengers and crew members of LOT Airlines is our top priority ... The company's leadership has decided to extend the suspension of all flights between Warsaw and Beijing until February 29," the company said in a statement.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has infected over 20,000 people and claimed the lives of more than 400 others.