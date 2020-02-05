UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish LOT Airlines Extends Suspension Of Flights To China To February 29 Over Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 01:30 AM

Polish LOT Airlines Extends Suspension of Flights to China to February 29 Over Coronavirus

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Poland's LOT Airlines said on Tuesday that it had extended its suspension of flights to Beijing until February 29 to ensure its passengers' and crew's safety amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, following the World Health Organization's advice regarding the coronavirus and consultations with the Polish Health Ministry, the company announced that it had suspended flights to Beijing until February 9. The company also expressed its readiness to organize additional flights to return Polish citizens from China to their homeland.

"The safety of passengers and crew members of LOT Airlines is our top priority ... The company's leadership has decided to extend the suspension of all flights between Warsaw and Beijing until February 29," the company said in a statement.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has infected over 20,000 people and claimed the lives of more than 400 others.

Related Topics

World China Company Wuhan Beijing Warsaw Poland February December All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Palestinian Leader, Russian Envoy Discuss MidEast ..

52 minutes ago

Trump's 'Deal of Century' Could Cement Situation o ..

52 minutes ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

2 hours ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

2 hours ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.