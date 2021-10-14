Polish Lower House Approves Construction of Fence at Border With Belarus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The Polish lower house has passed a bill to erect a fence at the border with Belarus, as the two countries have been at odds for weeks over the transit of illegal migrants, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

The Polish border guard has confirmed more than 6,000 attempts to illegally enter the country's territory from Belarus just this month. Poland's border with Belarus is currently protected only by a temporary barrier made of barbed wire.

Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said the new fence will be equipped with motion detectors.

The costs are provisionally estimated at $400 million.

The bill now has to be approved by the country's upper house.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have accused Belarus of orchestrating a migrant crisis to get back at Brussels for sanctions against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader has rejected the accusations, saying his cash-strapped country can no longer afford tight border controls.