UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Lower House Overrides Senate's Veto, Passes Bill On Mail-Only Presidential Election

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:17 PM

Polish Lower House Overrides Senate's Veto, Passes Bill on Mail-Only Presidential Election

The lower house of the Polish parliament, the Sejm, has overridden the upper house's veto and has passed a legislation enabling the upcoming presidential election to be held exclusively through postal voting due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The lower house of the Polish parliament, the Sejm, has overridden the upper house's veto and has passed a legislation enabling the upcoming presidential election to be held exclusively through postal voting due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the upper house of the Polish parliament, the Senate, vetoed the bill, previously approved by the Sejm. However, as the veto was overridden, the legislation is now to be passed to President Andrzej Duda for signing.

As Duda's term expires in the summer, the first round of the presidential election is to be held in the spring, no later than May 23, under the Polish constitution. The exact date has not been determined so far.

Related Topics

Election Senate Parliament May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Thailand May Enter 2nd Phrase of Lifting COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago

Youth commits suicide in Rajanpur

4 minutes ago

Spain's Telefonica unveils merger of 02 and Virgin ..

4 minutes ago

British Airways owner IAG dives into huge quarterl ..

4 minutes ago

Nintendo full-year net profit up 33.3% on brisk Sw ..

10 minutes ago

Air pollution in Gilgit on decline due to lockdown ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.