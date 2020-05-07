The lower house of the Polish parliament, the Sejm, has overridden the upper house's veto and has passed a legislation enabling the upcoming presidential election to be held exclusively through postal voting due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The lower house of the Polish parliament, the Sejm, has overridden the upper house's veto and has passed a legislation enabling the upcoming presidential election to be held exclusively through postal voting due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the upper house of the Polish parliament, the Senate, vetoed the bill, previously approved by the Sejm. However, as the veto was overridden, the legislation is now to be passed to President Andrzej Duda for signing.

As Duda's term expires in the summer, the first round of the presidential election is to be held in the spring, no later than May 23, under the Polish constitution. The exact date has not been determined so far.