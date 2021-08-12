Polish Lower House Passes Controversial Media Reform Bill

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Polish lower house has approved the controversial bill that would limit ownership of the country's media by investors outside of the European Economic Area (EAA), a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The bill, which needs the approval of the upper house and the Polish president, would limit the permitted share of non-EEA capital in the country's media to 49%, meaning that any media outlet that exceeds this limit would not receive a media license. After the law enters force, Polish media will have seven months to meet the new rules.

During the debate stage, the Polish opposition panned the initiative as an alleged attempt by the ruling party Law and Justice to stifle independent media.

Some lawmakers warned that the changes would undermine Poland's relations with Washington. The opposition also had an unsuccessful attempt to block the bill.

In response, lawmakers from the ruling coalition claimed that it would protect the country's media from being acquired by entities from foreign countries such as Russia and China.

Among those that will be affected is the US-owned TVN24 broadcaster known for exposing scandals involving Law and Justice lawmakers. The broadcaster said in a statement that the proposed changes sought to silence the channel, whose license is expiring on September 26.