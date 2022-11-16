UrduPoint.com

Polish Media Claim That Two Missiles Fell On Territory Of Poland, Killing Two

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Polish Media Claim That Two Missiles Fell on Territory of Poland, Killing Two

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Polish broadcaster ZET reported on Tuesday, citing unofficial sources, that two missiles had allegedly fallen on the territory of Poland.

Two rockets fell in the populated area of Przewodow in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, the broadcaster said.

Two people were killed in the incident, the police and the army are working on the scene of the incident, it said.

The prime minister of Poland convened a meeting of the Security Council Committee of the Council of Ministers after reports of missiles falling on the territory of the country, spokesman Piotr Muller said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Police Ukraine Lublin Poland Border

Recent Stories

US wholesale price inflation slows in October

US wholesale price inflation slows in October

8 seconds ago
 Republican Candidate for Arizona Governor Yet to C ..

Republican Candidate for Arizona Governor Yet to Concede Race One Week After Ele ..

12 seconds ago
 IAEA Governors to Press Iran About Uranium Traces ..

IAEA Governors to Press Iran About Uranium Traces at Undeclared Sites

3 minutes ago
 Polish Media Claim That Two Missiles Fell on Terri ..

Polish Media Claim That Two Missiles Fell on Territory of Poland, Killing Two

3 minutes ago
 Coalition partners adopted constitutional procedur ..

Coalition partners adopted constitutional procedure for removal of IK: Minister

16 minutes ago
 Indian Delegation Played Important Role in Draftin ..

Indian Delegation Played Important Role in Drafting G20 Final Joint Declaration ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.